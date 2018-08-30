This undated NASA photo shows pilots Jack Nickel (right) and Charles Justiz flying T-38 jet trainer aircraft. M1 Support Services was awarded a contract modification this week to conduct maintenance on the trainers. File Photo UPI Photo/Robert Markowitz/NASA | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $23.4 million contract modification to M1 Support Services for maintenance on T-38 training aircraft.

M1 Support Services, out of Denton, Texas, will specifically conduct intermediate and organizational maintenance on aircraft for Air Combat Command, Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Global Strike Command, the Department of Defense said in a release.

It will conduct work at a number of Air Force bases, with a Sept. 30, 2019, target date for completion.

The Defense Department is obligating $23.4 million in fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the award.

The Air Force is in the midst of replacing its T-38C trainers at undergraduate pilot training bases with Advanced Pilot Trainers, known as T-X aircraft, but the new aircraft won't be delivered until at least 2022. In 2016, the Air Force reached a deal with Boeing to maintain the T-38 fleet through 2036.