An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2018. Currently 72 F-35’s are assigned to Luke AFB flying more than 20,000 hours since first arriving in 2014. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- United Technologies Pratt & Whitney Military Engines has received a $14.5 million for a contract on Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II F-135 engine production tooling.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, provides for engineering services on the F-135 engine, including tooling unique components and machines needed for production of the F135 engine.

Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., Indianapolis, Ind., and Bristol, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and foreign military sales funding of $14.5 million will be obligated at time of award, $8.7 million of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The F-35 is a 5th-generation multi-role stealth fighter that is is being acquired by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps to replace and supplement much of their air fleets. Partner nations such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and others are participating in the program.

Three different variants are being produced to meet each services and international customers needs and is expected to enter full service and production over the next several years.