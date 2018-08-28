Truman Carrier Strike Group departs Norfolk after port visit

Information Systems Technician Seaman Wesley Iles, right, and Airman Recruit Nathaniel Graszler prepare to lower the national ensign as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman departs Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 28, 2018. Harry S. Truman will continue its deployment by conducting sustainment operations in the Atlantic. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Waddell/U.S. Navy

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Close to 6,500 Sailors of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group set sail from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday following a month-long extended port visit.

The Truman deployed April 11 and returned to NS Norfolk July 21 for a refit and rest visit. During the port visit, USS Harry S. Truman and the associated strike group did routine maintenance, conducted training and maintained certifications.

The Truman will now continue its deployment by conducting stand readiness and other standard operations with the the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group.

"Since April when we began our deployment, our strike group has demonstrated our inherent maneuverability and flexibility as we took part in maritime security operations and evolutions with several key allies and partners," Rear Adm. Gene Black, commander of the strike group, said in a press release.

"Now, as we continue our deployment, we remain 100 percent mission-capable and ready to accomplish whatever mission we are assigned, at any time, anywhere. This exemplifies the Navy's Dynamic Force Employment concept: we remain flexible and ready on short notice to deploy whenever and wherever the nation needs, ready to fight," Black said.

The USS Harry S. Truman is equipped with several missile and gun systems and can launch over 70 aircraft and helicopters. It forms part of a Carrier Strike Group that includes guided missile cruisers, destroyers and submarines.

The Carrier Strike Group is the cornerstone of U.S. naval power. The Nimitz- and Gerald Ford-class are the basis of the U.S. fleet carrier flotilla alongside amphibious assault ships.