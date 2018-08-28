MQ-4C Triton naval surveillance drone is used for long range maritime reconnaissance. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a $9.4 million for order for engineering support of the Triton multi-spectral targeting system on the Navy MQ-4C's Triton drone.

Work on the contract will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Navy fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funding in the amount of $70,000 will be obligated at time of award.

The new electro-optical/infrared system will provide visual imagery alongside existing sensors that will improve low-visibility, night navigation, interception, observation and surveillance, insertion and extraction operations, combat search and rescue, identification, and other forms of reconnaissance.

The MQ-4C Triton is a derivative of the RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance UAV. It is designed as a sensor platform for long-range and high-endurance surveillance missions over ocean and coastal areas.

It has a range of over 9,000 miles and can stay aloft for over 24 hours before refueling. The Triton mounts maritime radar, electro-optical and infrared cameras, communications relays and electronic support measures systems.

Once operational it will serve alongside the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as the Navy's primary long-range aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform. The Navy plans to purchase 68 Tritons as part of its UAV fleet.