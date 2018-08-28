Aug. 28 (UPI) -- PeopleTec has received a $33.6 million contract with a two-year value of $9 million for engineering advising services for the U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System.

The contract covers engineering for international partners and the Ballistic Missile Defense System to defend against ballistic missile threats. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., Fort Belvoir, Va., and Tel Aviv, Israel, with an estimated completion date of September 2023.

MDA fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $201,000 are being obligated at time of award.

The Missile Defense Agency is responsible for the defense of U.S. territory and its allies from ballistic missile threats. It coordinates a network of land-based and ship-based missile interceptors along with radars and satellites to detect and destroy enemy ballistic missiles.

Systems under its purview include the Army's Terminal High Altitude Air Defense mobile ballistic missile defense interceptor and the Navy's Standard Missile-3 series of surface-to-air missiles.

The Missile Defense Agency is also in the process of developing future platforms such as laser-armed unmanned aerial vehicles to intercept missiles during their launch phase when they are at their most vulnerable.