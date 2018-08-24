A Tomahawk cruise missile is fired from the submarine USS Annapolis during a test launch. Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ronald Gutridge/U.S. Navy

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a $9.3 million order for certification and parts for Tomahawk Block IV cruise missiles for the U.S. Navy.

The order, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides for the Tomahawk Block IV certification, an actuator control unit desiccant, and nitrile O-ring analysis.

Work will be performed in Walled Lake, Mich., Clearwater, Fla., Gainesville, Va., and other locations across the United States. The program is expected to be completed by August 2019.

Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $276,088 will be obligated at time of award.

The Tomahawk is the primary ship-based cruise missile in use by the U.S. Navy, as well as many foreign allied fleets. The most recent Block IV TLAM-E has a range of over 1,000 miles and is armed with a unitary high-explosive warhead.

Earlier models can carry submunition dispensers for area and airfield strikes while a nuclear variant has been phased out of active service.

New upgrades to the Block IV under development allow in-flight corrections and loitering ability for close support and precision strike missions. It will feature a multi-mode seeker head that will allow it to hit moving naval targets.