An Atlas V stands on Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2008. It carried a National Reconnaissance Office payload and was the first Atlas V to launch from the West Coast. Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Thomas/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- MEI Technologies has been awarded a $10.2 million contract for NASA research, engineering and mission services to support Defense Department space transportation missions.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Air Force, provides for services to support Department of Defense payloads on NASA transport, exploration and other space vehicles. Work will be performed at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and is expected to be completed by July 2025.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1.1 million will be obligated at the time of award.

MEI Technologies designs and produces a variety of payload services for the Department of Defense, NASA and civilian clients. They have been in operation since 1992 and provided for over 300 payloads on the Space Shuttle before the cancellation of the program.

RELATED Pence lays out plans to create Space Force by 2020

Space and Missiles Systems Center, which issued the new contract, is part of the Air Force's Space Command. The center is responsible for all military space systems, including military communications and global positioning satellites, managing military and other space launches, surveillance and intelligence related to missile defense and for launch facilities at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

RELATED Air Force declares second GPS III satellite ready to launch