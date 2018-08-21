Sailors standing on the prow of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg. File photo by Lt. Amber Lewis/Defense Imagery Management Operations Center.

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair received a $146.3 million contract with the U.S. Navy for repairs and maintenance on the USS Gettysburg.

The fiscal 2018 modernization availability entails a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair efforts for the USS Gettysburg using BAE facilities and personnel.

This contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $151.3 million. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be finished by March 2020. Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance and fiscal 2018 procurement funding in the amount of $146.3 million will be obligated at time of award.

The USS Gettysburg is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser. It was commissioned in 1991 and has undergone regular modernization and repair refits.

RELATED GenDyn contracted for USS Cowpens modernization

The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser is one of the Navy's primary surface combatants. It carries the AEGIS Weapons System, a advanced combat control system that can coordinate surface-to-air missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles and anti-submarine sensors and weapons.

It carries the MK-41 Vertical Launch System for missiles, torpedoes, light guns, two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters and a crew of more than 300 personnel.