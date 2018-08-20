The FILBE Marine Pack System's old frame had a tendency to crack in extreme cold weather. Photo courtesy of Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/U.S. Marine Corps

M&M Manufacturing in Lajas, Puerto Rico, has received a $10.4 million modification to a previously awarded contract for production of the Marine Corps Pack System and Pack Components.

This modification increases the base contract to $35.9 million. Work will be performed in Lajas, Puerto Rico, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Funds will be obligated depending on future orders.

The Marine Corps has intended to issue reinforced frames for its standard FILBE Pack System since problems started surfacing with the frame of the rucksack. The composite plastic of the frame has a tendency to crack in extreme cold weather.

The current frame has been fielded since 2011, but issues with its durability began surfacing in 2013. Further incidents with the frame breaking arose during airborne operations and exercises in Norway during the winter of 2015 and 2016.

The new frame is identical in form, but is constructed using stronger materials. It has been tested by Marine Recon units during a variety of exercises and has undergone further trials in sub-freezing weather.