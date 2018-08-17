Sikorsky Aircraft receives contract for MH-60 naval helicopters

An MH-60 takes off from the USS Bonhomme Richard. Photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class William Sykes/U.S. Navy

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, Conn., has received a $9.7 million order against a previous agreement for service life analysis of MH-60 Sierra aircraft.

The order provides engineering necessary for fatigue analysis to define the expected service life of the MH-60 Sierra Multi-Mission Helicopter.

Work will be performed in Stratford and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Navy fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2.6 million will be obligated at time of award.

The MH-60S Sierra is a modification of the standard Blackhawk medium transport helicopter. It has been designated the Knighthawk. It is designed specifically for amphibious assault operations but it fulfills multi-role operational capabilities. It has been in service since 2002.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is the primary medium-lift transport helicopter of the U.S. Army and several other nations where it has been exported. It has been produced in many variants to perform a wide variety of missions.

The naval variant has been designated the SH-60 Seahawk, with the MH-60 Sierra functioning as a heavy-lift capable helicopter for ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transport.