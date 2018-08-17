An A-10 fighter drops flares designed to counter heat-seeking missiles. Photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Brian Valencias/U.S. Air Force.

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration of Nashua, N.H., has received a $70.4 million order in support of the PMA272 Air Expendable Countermeasures Program.

Funding for the deal comes from the Navy and Marine Corps fiscal 2018 ammunition procurement funds; Air Force fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds; Navy and Marine fiscal 2017 ammunition funds; and Air Force aircraft procurement funds for 2016 and 2017.

PMA272 Air Expendable Countermeasures are designed to protect aircraft from radio-frequency and infrared targeted weapon systems.

They include counter-infrared flares, anti-radar chaff and expendable devices for jamming radio-frequency devices.

Airborne countermeasures are used to jam various types of surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles, as well as some types of anti-aircraft artillery. They are standard equipment on most modern military aircraft operating in high-threat areas.