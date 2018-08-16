L3 awarded contract modification for F-16A/B Block 20 Training Center

F-16 Fighting Falcon, which the Block 20 is a variant of. Photo courtesy of 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs from the U.S. Air Force

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- L3 Technologies has received a $25.8 million modification to an existing U.S. Defense Department contract for an F-16 A/B Block 20 Mission Training Center.

Work will be performed in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be completed by October 2024. The modification includes foreign military sales to Taiwan.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $25.8 million are being obligated at the time of award. The modification brings the total value of the contract to $91 million.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has been used in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. It is a relatively low-cost aircraft to procure and operate. It has been exported to nations around the world.

The Block 20 F-16 includes some F-16C/D capabilities and improved radar which can guide AIM-7M Sparrow and AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles. It has better interoperability with the Harpoon anti-ship missile as well. It has improved sensor systems that feature color multifunction displays.

The Block 20 is one of the primary fighter aircraft operated by Taiwan, which has more than 150 in service.