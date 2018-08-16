Chemring receives contract for Husky counter-IED systems

A Husky countermine vehicle has been equipped with an HMDS IED detection system. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell/U.S. Army

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems has received a $92.6 million contract from the U.S. Army for Husky Mounted Detection System systems and associated spare parts.

Work locations and funding on the contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, will be determined with each individual order. The work is expected to be completed by August 2022.

The Husky Mounted Detection System is designed to counter improvised explosive devices that give stand-off detection and location marking of surface and buried explosives, including unexploded ordnance.

It is designed to be used in rough terrain and urban area route clearance operations to protect other vehicles and convoys. HMDS is mounted on Husky vehicles.

The Husky vehicle is used for countermine and explosive missions. It is extremely survivable and mounts a variety of radar systems, which can include the HMDS.

Improvised explosive devices have been the biggest killers of U.S. troops in both Iraq and Afghanistan since the operations began there 16 years ago. The military has developed a variety of airborne and ground-based detection systems to try to counter the threat.