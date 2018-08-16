Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Butler Parachute Systems of Roanoke, Va., has been awarded a $41.2 million contract for low profile parachutes for bailouts at low speed.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, provides for the manufacture and delivery of commercial back-mounted parachutes. Work will be performed in Roanoke, Va., and is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Fiscal 2016 "other procurement" funds just under $5.5 million will be obligated with the first delivery order, which will be awarded by concurrent contract, the Pentagon said.

Parachutes can be mounted on the pilot's back, be seat mounted, be integrated into an ejection seat or chest-mounted. Different types are used depending on the aircraft, mission and potential hazards.