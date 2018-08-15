The USS Cowpens is seen returning to its homeport of San Diego, Calif. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Gaskill/U.S. Navy

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding of San Diego, Calif., has received a $147.7 million contract for the modernization availability of the USS Cowpens, a Ticonderoga-class cruiser.

The U.S. Navy contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, provides for a long-term availability which will include maintenance, modernization and repairs. The contract includes options which if executed would bring the total value of the contract to $154.8 million.

Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Navy fiscal 2018 operations, maintenance and procurement funds in the amount of $147.7 million will be obligated at time of award.

The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser is one of the primary surface combatants of the U.S. Navy. It carries the AEGIS Weapons System, an advanced combat control system that can coordinate surface-to-air missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles and anti-submarine sensors and weapons.

The vessel carries the MK-41 Vertical Launch System for missiles, torpedoes, light guns, two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters and a crew of over 300. Alongside the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, Ticonderoga-class cruisers are the main escort for US carrier strike groups.

