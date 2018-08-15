Boeing receives contract for C-32A refurbishment

A C-32A(Air Force Two) tach down at the U.S. naval air facility in Atsugi in Ayase, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan on April 18, 2017. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $16 million U.S. Defense Department contract for engineering support services for C-32A aircraft.

The C-32A interior requirements are for decorative improvements to the presidential section of the VC-25A. The requirements include painting and replacing the double-seats with a triple-seat configuration aft of Door 3.

Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., and other locations and is expected to be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $16 million are being obligated at time of award.

The C-32A is a modified version of the Boeing 757-200 commercial airliner designed for VIP transportation. The primary users are the vice president, first lady, cabinet members and Congress.

It can carry up to 45 passengers and has a private stateroom for the primary passenger. It has advanced navigation systems, has a maximum range of over 6300 miles and can approach near-mach speeds. Four of the aircraft are currently in service.