Sailors make final inspections on an F/A-18C Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) of the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Persian Gulf in August 2014. File Photo UPI/Lorelei Vander Griend/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $40 million modification to an existing contract for the procurement of spare parts in support of the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 aircraft.

Work will be performed in Bloomington, Minn., Linthicum, Md., and Irvine, Calif. Work is expected to be completed by August 2020. Navy fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement and capital funds in the amount of $40 million are being obligated at time of award.

Aircraft in the F/A-18 series of multi-role fighters are capable of operating from airstrips and aircraft carriers. They are designed for air-superiority missions and land attack, and can carry a variety of ordnance ranging from air-to-air missiles to precision-guided bombs and standoff munitions.

The platform has been steadily upgraded, including the introduction of the Super Hornet. The EA-18G is an electronic warfare platform capable of jamming enemy radars, communications and missiles

The F/A-18 is in use by allied nations worldwide and is the primary fighter for both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. It will stay in service for decades to come while being gradually replaced by the F-35.