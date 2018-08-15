BAE, Splunk receive contract for government data cloud services

BAE Systems is partnering with Splunk Enterprises and Dell EMC to develop a new federal government solution for cloud storage security. Photo courtesy of BAE Systems

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- BAE Systems is partnering with Splunk Enterprises and Dell EMC to develop a new federal government solution for cloud storage security.

The program is a hybrid cloud designed from the to meet mission needs and security requirements for US intelligence, Department of Defense and civilian federal government organizations.

"The security tools and advanced machine learning algorithms included with Splunk Enterprise automate the analysis of our cloud security logs, instantly alerting security administrators of potential risks," vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Intelligence Solutions Peder Jungck said in a statement.

"This is a core part of our federated secure cloud strategy in leveraging the best security technologies on the market to give network administrators an unparalleled level of awareness and security control," Jungck said.

The cloud service is designed to work with Microsoft Azure or any other kind of on-site service with minimal difficulties with integration.

Cloud computing involves storing data completely online, making it easier for federal employees and service personnel to access it. Hacking by foreign and private agents has become of increasing concern in recent years, making security systems essential.