KBRwyle receives contract for prepositioned Army stocks

These vehicles are staged for transport to be placed aboard the U.S. Naval Ship Watson, part of Army Prepositioned Stocks-3, at Wharf Alpha, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., in 2012. Photo by Lee Hansen/Army Sustainment Command/U.S. Army

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- KBRwyle Technology Solutions out of Columbia MD has received a $56.2 million modification to an existing contract for logistics towards the Army Prepositioned Stock-3.

Work on the contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Goose Creek, S.C., with an estimated completion date of August 2019. Army fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $22 million were obligated at the time of award.

The APS-3 fleet of ships has been designed and equipped to provide one heavy combat brigade with supplies in order to be ready to fight no later than 15 days after deployment. The APS-3 force is composed of two armored and two mechanized battalions plus support units.

The APS-3 fleet also provides combat ships for initial opening of the invasion, support and service support units and supply stocks capable of supplying the force for 30 days.

To establish rapid deployment, the APS-3 ship's crew would operate cranes, offload cargo to watercraft and direct drivers to the ship's piers.

Army civilians and contractors then unload the ships and watercraft in the reception and staging areas.

