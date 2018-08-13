F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force pilot Navy Lt. William Bowen, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23, conducts an Advanced Aerial Refueling Control Law test with an F-35B on June 20, 2018. Photo by Dane Wiedmann/Department of Defense

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received a $302 million order against a previous contract for ancillary mission equipment to support the F-35 Lightning II.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, covers equipment for low-rate initial production Lot 12 aircraft of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non DoD and foreign military 2016-2018 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount of the contract have been obligated at time of award, with $41 million set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The order includes purchases of $109.7 million for the Air Force, $50.1 million for the Marine Corps, $9 million for the Navy, $102.3 million for non-DoD participants and $30.8 million for foreign military sales, the Pentagon said.

The F-35 is a 5th-generation multi-role stealth fighter that is is being acquired by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps to replace and supplement much of their air fleets. Several nations have partnered on the program, including Japan, the United Kingdom, Israel and Australia.

Three different variants are being produced to meet the needs of each service, as well as those of international customers. The aircraft is expected to enter full service and production over the next few years.