Soldiers set up an inflatable satellite antenna for use during a training exercise. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- GATR Technologies has received a $522.5 million contract modification for multiple size Inflatable Satellite Antenna systems, kits, spare parts and training.

Work locations and funding on the contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, will be determined with each order. The work is expected to be completed by September 2023.

The Inflatable Satellite Antenna System is designed to provide orbital communications in a highly portable package at lower costs then standard military satellite dishes.

The system comes in several models, can be set up in less then 30 minutes and is capable of resisting extreme temperatures, high winds and other environmental factors.

GTAR says the satellite system can be packed in one shipping case and uses a blower system to keep it inflated. Like standard dishes, it requires manual azimuth adjustments so it can track the necessary satellite, but acts automatically once set up.

The inflatable satellite antenna systems come in 1.2 meter, 1.8 meter and 2.4 meter sizes for various tasks and capabilities.

RELATED Envistacom contracted for DAGRS prototype support