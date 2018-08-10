U.S. Airmen assigned to the 447th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron attach fins to GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs Aug. 8, 2016, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Photo by Senior Airman John Nieves Camacho/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a $110 million contract for the Paveway Family of Weapons.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides for a "total-package approach" to Paveway activities, with Raytheon tasked with studies, production, certification, integration and sustainment on the weapon system.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 9, 2029. The contract includes foreign military sales for the Philippines and other nations already using the system, as well as others that are interested in acquiring it.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $1.6 million have been obligated at the time of award, the Pentagon said.

The Paveway is a series of laser-guided aerial bombs. It includes several classes in the 500- to 2,000-pound range, and is specifically designed to destroy hardened targets, such as bunkers and command-and-control centers, with a high degree of accuracy

Newer versions of the weapon can incorporate GPS and inertial navigation systems for targeting purposes. It has been widely used by the U.S. military since the 1980's and has been exported around the world.