Pence lays out plans to create Space Force by 2020

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday outlined the steps to create a U.S. Space Force, a process that requires congressional approval.

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence laid out plans Thursday for the nation's sixth military branch, the U.S. Space Force, which he said will be established by 2020.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Pence pushed American dominance in space, warning of dangers from potential foes.

"Just as we've done in ages past, the United States will meet the emerging threats on this new battlefield," he said. "The time has come to establish the United States Space Force."

Pence's remarks came nearly two months after President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering the Department of Defense to create the military branch.

"As President Trump has said, in his words, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space -- we must have American dominance in space. And so we will," Pence said Thursday. "Space is, in his words, a war-fighting domain just like land and air and sea.

"History proves that peace only comes through strength, and in the realm of outer space, the United States Space Force will be that strength in the years ahead."

The Department of Defense released a 15-page report outlining the creation of the Space Force, which must have approval from Congress, starting with the creation of the U.S. Space Command. The command would develop tactics, war fighting doctrine and procedures, Pence said.

The department also would create the Space Operations Force, consisting of fighters drawn from existing armed services, and the Space Development Agency, to ensure "cutting-edge war fighting capabilities." The report also calls for the creation of lines of responsibility and accountability and the appointment of an assistant secretary of defense for space.

"Creating a new branch of the military is not a simple process," Pence said. "It will require collaboration, diligence and, above all, leadership. As challenges arise and deadlines approach, there must be someone in charge who can execute, hold others accountable, and be responsible for the results."