Triumph Group is set to provide airframes for the C-130J Super Hercules, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo by Jamal Wilson/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Triumph Group has received a multi-year contract for airframe fabrication of the C-130J Super Hercules transport plane.

Triumph Fabrications will provide 108 types of parts for the C-130J program, the company announced on Wednesday. This includes sheet metal made from aluminum, steel and titanium for the nacelle, wing and fuselage sections of the aircraft.

"Under the extended agreement Triumph Aerospace Structures will provide a multitude of key parts for one of the most widely used military cargo transports," Pete Wick, executive vice president of Triumph Aerospace Structures, said in a press release. "We highly value our relationship with Lockheed Martin and are extremely proud to continue being a key supplier of the C130J program."

The C-130J has replaced C-130Es and some of the more aged C-130Hs. Compared to older C-130s, the C-130J climbs faster and higher, has a faster cruising speed at higher altitudes and can take-off and land on a shorter airfield.

The C-130J-30 adds 15 feet to the fuselage, allowing more cargo space. C-130J/J-30 improvements include a two-pilot flight station with digital avionics, color multifunctional head-up displays and improved navigation systems with dual inertial navigation and GPS.

The aircraft also has integrated defensive systems, low-power radar, digital moving map display, improved engines with composite propeller blades and a digital autopilot, as well as better environmental and ice protection.