Rheinmetall tapped by Canada for Argus soldier systems

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Canadian Armed Forces have exercised options under an existing $16.9 million contract with Rheinmetall for Argus Soldier Systems.

The order, announced Wednesday by the company, is to provide 1,256 additional sets of the Argus system, which are expected to be delivered in 2019. The order is part of the Canadian Army's Integrated Soldier System, with 1,632 sets of the same equipment expected to be delivered this year.

Chief of Canadian Defense Staff General Jonathan Vance said in a press release that the operational Argus soldier system is a tool "that will improve situational awareness for dismounted troops, allowing better command and control and improving their performance and protection."

Vance said that Argus "puts on the soldier or anybody on the ground the ability to understand their environment. Not only is a soldier a sensor but also a receiver of information. At your fingertips is your www.mywar.com -- this is where I am right now, this is what is happening to me right now. I can prevail more because I understand better what is going on."

The Argus Soldier System is a modular data display provider ranging from a light version to a medium and extended command-and-control version.

It is designed to be scaled up, including types that can be installed in vehicles. Rheinmetall says it can easily function with third-party software as well.

