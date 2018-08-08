Lockheed receives contract for Aegis ballistic missile defense

An SM-3 Standard IIA anti-ballistic missile, one of the main tools of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system, pictured during a test launch. Photo courtesy of the Missile Defense Agency

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has received a $15.8 million contract for materials and development support of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system.

The modification to a previous contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, increases the cumulative value of the contract to just under $2.9 billion.

The contract provides for materials and support for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Increment 3 Capability Concept Development.

Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4.7 million are being obligated at the time of award.

The Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system is the naval component of the the overall U.S. ballistic missile defense system.

