Boeing is expected to deliver the first KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft in late October. Photo courtesy of Boeing/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $10 million contract for a risk reduction study on the KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircraft, the first of which is expected for delivery later this year.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, provides for a study of risk reduction "with regard to the development and integration of new capabilities" for the first KC-46 aircraft.

Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., and is expected to be completed by November 2019. Air Force Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10 million are being obligated at time of award.

The KC-46 Pegasus is a wide-bodied aerial refueling tanker jet being developed for the U.S. Air Force. It is capable of refueling all U.S. and allied military aircraft capable of mid-air refueling.

The Pegasus completed its final flight tests in July, and delivery of the first aircraft is expected in late October.