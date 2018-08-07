Envistacom contracted for DAGRS GPS systems

Oscar Hernandez, second from left, a training specialist from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Agency, guides Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1487th Transportation Company on how to detect electromagnetic interference on an AN/PSN-13 Defense Advanced, or DAGR, GPS Receiver. Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Carden/Ohio National Guard/Department of Defense

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Envistacom has announced it has received a contract for the DAGRS handheld GPS navigation system that is used for many military purposes.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the company, is valued at up to $480 million over five years and covers both U.S. Army and Navy customers. The contract will include prototype design and other technical services to update the system.

The AN/PSN-13 Defense Advanced GPS Receiver, known as the DAGRS, or "dagger," is a standard encrypted GPS navigation system used by both vehicle and foot forces by the U.S. Army and the Marine Corps.

The system is a smaller and more efficient replacement for the original Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver, which was known in military circles as the "plugger."

GPS, which has many uses in both military and civilian areas, is based off networks of satellites to triangulate and determine the location of the user within a few meters. It is used for everything from military navigation to civilian car drivers.

GPS is also a standard method for delivering guided weapons and navigating ships. Though the U.S. system is the primary network for much of the world, the similar Russian GLONASS system is also in use by several countries. Additionally, the European Union is working on its own system.