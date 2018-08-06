Raytheon to open new radar testing plant

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Raytheon is opening a 30,000-square-foot, $72 million facility in Andover, Mass., for testing of current and future advanced radar systems.

The first major focus for the facility will be the AN/SPY-6 air-and-missile defense radar, Raytheon said on Monday.

"We built the new radar development facility with the future and our customers in mind," program manager Sarah Jennette said in a press release.

"This advanced manufacturing campus now has the ability to work from atoms all the way up to massive radar arrays,"Jennette said.

The facility will include two near field radars for testing, a 1.5 megawatt power substation, automated vehicles for logistics and robotic assembly units.

"From physical size, to power capabilities, to automated tech, we are building for the future of radar," Jennette said.

"As the next step in our advanced manufacturing roadmap, it follows on the heels of our recently announced $100 radar manufacturing plant to be built in Forest, Mississippi," according to Jeanette.