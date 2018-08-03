Trending Stories

K-Pop star Hyuna and E'Dawn confirm dating rumors
Pompeo presses Turkey's top diplomat to release pastor held for failed coup
Report: North Korean soldier under investigation after burying baby
Pope's call not swaying Nebraska on inmate's execution
'Weinstein clause': #MeToo becomes business risk in Wall Street contracts

Cat and chicken found hiding from fire together
NASA announces astronauts for first commercial spaceflights from U.S.
Midwest universities join to fight antibiotic resistence
Wild goat wanders into sporting goods store
Man hazes bison, gets chased at Yellowstone National Park
 
