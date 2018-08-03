Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has awarded a $13.3 million Defense Logistics Agency contract to Boeing for a P-8 aircraft spare parts.

The deal is part of a five-year ordering agreement between the agency and Boeing, which will carry out the work in Missouri and supply the parts before a March 16, 2020, completion date, according to a Defense Department announcement Thursday.

Boeing bills its P-8 as aircraft "designed for long-range anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions."

The P-8, measuring nearly 130 feet in length, is a military variation of Boeing's seminal 737 commercial aircraft.

