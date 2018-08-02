A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron flies over Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 31, 2018, as part of a training exercise. Photo by Senior Airman Kirsten Brandes/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received a $185.6 modification to an existing contract for C-130J Super Hercules sustainment.

The work, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a cost-plus-incentive-fee modification issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

Work will be performed in Marietta, Ga., and is expected to be completed by July 2019.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $77.8 million are being obligated at the time of award, bringing the cumulative value of the contract to $331.7 million.

The C-130J has replaced C-130Es and some of the older C-130Hs. Compared to older C-130s, the C-130J climbs faster and higher, has a faster cruising speed at higher altitudes and and can take-off and land on a shorter airfield. The C-130J-30 adds 15 feet to the fuselage, allowing more cargo space.

C-130J/J-30 improvements include a two-pilot flight station with digital avionics, color multifunctional head-up displays and improved navigation systems with dual inertial navigation and GPS.

The aircraft also has integrated defensive systems, low-power radar, digital moving map display, improved engines with composite propeller blades and a digital autopilot. It also has better environmental and ice protection.