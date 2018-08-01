A British F-35B in flight as part of a demonstration. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has received $7.8 million for a modification to a previous order for flying trials of the United Kingdom's F-35B Lightning II aircraft.

The modification, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, provides for support for flying trials and permits to fly the F-35 aircraft for the United Kingdom.

Work will be performed in Samlesbury, U.K., Fort Worth, Texas, and several other locations throughout the United States. The program is expected to be completed by June 2020.

International funds in the amount of $7.8 million will be obligated at the time of award, and $5.8 million is being obligated against the original contract for a total of $13.6 million.

The F-35 is a 5th-generation multi-role stealth fighter that is is being acquired by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps to replace and supplement much of their air fleets. The United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and others are also acquiring the F-35.