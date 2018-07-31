The AN/DAS-4 MTS targeting designator is used in many military aircraft, including the MQ-9 Reaper, MH-60 Seahawk helicopter and armed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. Photo courtesy of Raytheon

July 31 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a $10 million contract for AN/DAS-4 targeting system improvements.

This contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, provides for high-definition short-wave infrared cameras with laser pulse repetition frequency identification, two-color laser system and electro-optical countermeasures.

The AN/DAS-4 is the newest variant of the Multi-Spectral Targeting System. The MTS series are used on a variety of airborne systems like the MQ-9 Reaper, MH-60 Seahawk helicopter, armed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and other platforms.

The system uses diode lasers to designate targets for weapon systems from either the mounting aircraft or for weapons launched from other aircraft. It has the ability to track moving targets and uses four high-definition electro-optical and infrared cameras for identification.

RELATED Lockheed receives contract for LANTIRN targeting and navigation pods

It can also be used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions such as those performed by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Work on the contract will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by November 2019. Fiscal year 2016-2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds totaling more than $10 million will be obligated upon award.