BAE Systems receives order for Black Hawk GPS display units

BAE Systems will deliver touch-screen computer display units to the U.S. Army for Black Hawk helicopters. Photo courtesy of the US Army.

July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army chose BAE Systems to provide touch-screen computer displays for ASN-128 Doppler GPS units aboard Black Hawk helicopters.

The ASN-128 is an all-weather navigation system that lets Black Hawk pilots view real-time flight plans. It is designed to be resistant to GPS jammers, but will switch automatically to doppler navigation if the GPS is put offline.

The order falls under a previously awarded $226 million contract to BAE Systems.

"We've been a supplier for the ASN-128 program since 1978," BAE's director of Communications and Navigation Solutions Alan Dewar said in a release.

"The full touch screen with moving map capability will improve safety for pilots, assisting our customer's mission success," Dewar said.

Work on the computer display units will take place in Wayne, N.J., and Austin, Texas, and includes the possibility of follow-up orders. BAE will deliver the first 250 units in 2019 and 2020.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is the primary medium-lift transport helicopter of the U.S. Army, and several other nations where it has been exported. It has been produced in many variants to perform a wide variety of missions.