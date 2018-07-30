Spc. Alexander Musarra, Company B, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion, from Miami, Florida, fires an M4A1 carbine rifle during the Stress Shoot Exercise which was an event on day one of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade’s Best Warrior Competition on April 23. Photo by Steven Stover/U.S. Army

July 30 (UPI) -- Sig Sauer has received a $48 million contract for the Suppressed Upper Receiver Group for M4A1 carbines.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, comes under a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price contract.

Most of the work will be performed in Newington, N.H., and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $24,620 are being obligated at the time of award.

The SURG weapon system is an upgrade of the M4A1 lower receiver group for the U.S. Special Operations Command. It is not known what receiver has been selected, but Sig Sauer offers several models of suppressed M4-style rifle.

Suppressors reduce muzzle blast and noise, making it more difficult to find the shooter. Contrary to popular belief, they do not silence the weapon.

The M4A1 is a fully automatic version of the standard issue M4 5.56mm carbine in use across the U.S. military and around the world. It can come in a variety barrel lengths, can mount suppressors and other accessories and is a light and compact carbine.