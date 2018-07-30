PB(X) high speed armed patrol currently being acquired by the US Navy. Photo courtesy of Metal Shark.

July 30 (UPI) -- Gravois Aluminum Boats, which operates as Metal Shark, has received an $18.5 million contract to provide 40 PB(X) Patrol Boats, basic equipment and training.

The order, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, calls for construction and delivery of the boats, as well as boat equipment, delivery, familiarization and waterjet training, and crew original equipment manufacturing.

The primary mission of the PB(X) is to patrol beyond sheltered harbors and bays for force protection of other forces and infrastructure. It also includes search and seizure missions on intercepted vessels.

It has a hull length of over 40 feet, high maneuverability and a top speed of 40 mph. It features light ballistic protection and can mount a variety of crew-served weapons from a armored forward gunners turret. The Navy plans to purchase over 50 of the vessels, according to Metal Shark.