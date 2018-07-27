Elbit contracted for V-22 Osprey display systems

July 27 (UPI) -- Elbit Systems of America has received a $7.2 million contract for Slim Multi-Function Displays for new and modernized V-22 Osprey for the U.S. and foreign militaries.

The order, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, will provide 120 displays for V-22 production aircraft and Common Configuration and Modernization retrofit aircraft. The displays will be procured by the Navy, Air Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Force.

The displays will go towards production and modification of the V-22 Osprey and Common Configuration and Modernization retrofit aircraft. Of the 120 displays, 100 are for the Navy, four for the Air Force and 16 will go to Japan.

The Slim Multi-Function Display is a digital system of flight information that is designed to reduce pilot workload and provide enhanced safety. It includes a Heads Up Display on the cockpit canopy.

The V-22 Osprey is the primary assault support aircraft of the U.S. Marine Corps. It has a unique design that uses twin rotor engines for vertical take-off and landing that can be tilted forward for conventional turboprop flight, allowing much higher speed and endurance than conventional helicopters. The Air Force also uses it for special operations, in addition to its operation by the Japanese Self-Defense Force.

The aircraft can carry 24 fully-equipped Marines and has a range of nearly 600 miles, greatly exceeding conventional helicopters. It also forms part of the U.S. President's HMX-1 squadron for transporting staff and equipment.

Work on the contract will be performed in Ft. Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by October 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 Navy, Air Force and foreign military sale aircraft procurement funds in the full amount of the contract have been obligated upon award, the Pentagon said.