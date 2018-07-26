Iveco, Leonardo consortium lands Italian contract for armored vehicles

July 26 (UPI) -- Iveco-Oto Melara Consortium, a joint venture between Italian defense companies Iveco Defense Vehicles and Leonardo, received a $185.2 million contract from the Italian Ministry of Defense for Centauro II armored vehicles.

The contract includes vehicles, spare equipment and associated support for the first orders of a 136-vehicle deal, according to a Leonardo news release. Italian Secretary General of Defense and National Armaments Director Aerial Squadron Marshall Carlo Magrassi, Italian Army Chief of Staff General Salvatore Farina and Director of the Land Armaments Lieutenant General Francesco Castrataro attended a signing ceremony Tuesday.

The Centauro II is a wheeled, highly mobile 8x8 anti-tank vehicle with a 120mm gun, with options for a 105mm gun.

It carries a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and can be configured to carry optional machine guns in the 12.7mm class on a top mount. It also has smoke grenade launchers.

The vehicle's armor is designed for protection against mines and other explosives and is certified against heavy weapons. It also features a automatic fire suppression system.