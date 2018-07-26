Hamilton Sundstrand wins contract for Osprey repair

July 26 (UPI) -- Hamilton Sundstrand has received a $64.8 million contract for repair of constant frequency generators aboard MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft.

Work will be performed in Rockford, Ill., and is scheduled to be completed by July 2021. Navy capital funds will be obligated on an order-by-order basis and funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

Constant frequency generators play a key role in engine operations for a variety of air and naval craft.

The MV-22 Osprey is the primary assault support aircraft of the U.S. Marine Corps. It has a unique design that uses twin rotor engines for vertical take-off and landing that can be tilted forward for conventional turboprop flight, allowing much higher speed and endurance than conventional helicopters.

The CV-22 is a special operations variant of the Osprey operated by the US Air Force.