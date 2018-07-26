Conti receives contract for hardened aircraft shelters for Israel

July 26 (UPI) -- Conti Federal Services has received a $69.4 million contract to build hardened aircraft shelters in Israel.

The award, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a firm-fixed-price foreign military sales contract, with Conti selected from three bidders.

Hardened shelters are meant to protect critical aircraft and personnel from air strikes, cruise missiles and other threats. They function as armored hangers for fighters, bombers and other units.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will play a key role in the funding of the buildings.

The Army Corps also awarded a $148 million contract in June to AECOM-Baker JV, Bryan International and Oxford Construction of Pennsylvania for construction of facilities for the Israeli Ministry of Defense, with the three companies set to compete for each general construction services order.

The contracts include construction of large scale buildings and the renovation of runways used by military aircraft.

Israel is the largest cumulative military aid recipient from the United States since World War 2, according to the American Federation of Scientists, which estimates that the country has received more than $134.7 billion for missile defense, basic military needs and other projects.

Work by Conti on the new contract will be performed in Tel Aviv, Israel, and is estimated to be finished by September 2020. Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $69.4 million have been obligated at the time of award.