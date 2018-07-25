Raytheon, Lockheed receive contract for Javelin missile production

July 25 (UPI) -- Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin JV has received a $307.5 modification to an existing contract for Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, authorizes full-rate production and will provide the Javelin to Australia, Estonia, Lithuania, Turkey Taiwan and Ukraine.

The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable anti-tank missile used by the United States and many allied countries. The missile has a "fire-and-forget" infrared guidance system that requires no course corrections from the operator after launch.

The Javelin can target moving vehicles, fixed fortifications, troops in the open and low-flying helicopters. It can be used for direct fire or in a pop-up mode that allows it to hit tanks from above to take advantage of their thinner top armor.

The munition also has a soft-launch capability that limits its backblast, allowing it to be used from fortifications and buildings. The missile carries a tandem-charge high-explosive anti-tank warhead for defeating hardened targets.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by August 31, 2021.

Army fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $307.5 million have been obligated at the time of award.