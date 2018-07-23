Home / Defense News

Raytheon receives $64.4 million contract for MK-31 missiles

By Stephen Carlson  |  July 23, 2018 at 11:15 AM
July 23 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems out of Tucson, Ariz., has received a $64.4 million contract for design and engineering services for the MK-31 missile.

The support services will maintain current systems as well as improve design, engineering and other services for the Rolling Airframe Missile upgraded MK-31 Guided Missile Weapon System Improvement Program.

The contract will provide purchases for the U.S. Navy. A memorandum of understanding will provide for procurement by Germany and Egypt under foreign military sales. It includes options that if exercised could bring the total value of the program to $301.7 million.

Work will be performed in Tucson and is expected to be completed by Sep. 2020. Options could carry the work through Jul. 2023. Navy procurement funds of $14.6 million will be obligated upon time of award. Navy 2018 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $311,928 will be obligated and expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile is designed for point-defense against incoming anti-ship missiles and close-in air and surface threats. It uses the the MK-31 weapons system which can mount 21 missiles and use the ships other sensor systems for guidance data alongside radio-frequency and infrared seeker heads.

The fire-and-forget nature of the missile means the MK-31 can engage multiple targets simultaneously. Variants include the SeaRAM, which mounts on the Phalanx Close-In Weapons System in replacement of the 20mm Gatling gun, making the missile system autonomous for quick reaction and engagement time.

The RAM is mounted on a variety of U.S. and foreign allied ship classes,including aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships and littoral combat ships. The Block 2A is an upgrade currently in development of the deployed Block 2

RAM is a joint program between the U.S. and German navies and deployed on allied ships across the world. South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Greece and other countries deploy the system.

