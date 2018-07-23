Canada's Combat Ship Team investing in Type 26 frigate

July 23 (UPI) -- Canada's Combat Ship Team has given it's final submission for the Canadian Surface Combatant project to Irving Shipbuilding ifor the Type 26 Global Combat Ship.

The project has taken four years of study. Lockheed Martin and BAE are the primary contractors alongside Canadian companies CAE, MDA, L3 Technologies, and Ultra Electronics.

The Type 26 is designed for anti-submarine warfare and and other missions. The vessel is meant to be stealthy for a surface ship, making it more effective at evading and combating enemy submarines.

The project leader will be Lockheed Martin Canada. Minor changes aside, the Canadian design is similar to the United Kingdom's Type 26 and Australia's SEA 5000 programs. In a press release, Lockheed said that the ship will be integrated into the Five Eyes Intelligence Community.

Five Eyes is a special intelligence sharing partnership between the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Type 26 will displace around 6,900 tons, depending on variant, and will be used in a frigate capacity for a number of naval missions.