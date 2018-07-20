Home / Defense News

U.S., Japan and India conduct minesweeping exercise

By Stephen Carlson  |  July 20, 2018 at 1:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 20 (UPI) -- Anti-mine units from the U.S. Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Forces and the Indian navy began mine countermeasure exercises near Ominato, Japan, this week.

The U.S. and its allies conduct the exercise, known as 2JA, on an annual basis to increase interoperability between forces and capabilities in mine countermeasure operations.

"This exercise allows us to flex our mine countermeasure muscles and improve interoperability with our JMSDF and Indian Navy teammates," commander of Amphibious Force 7th Fleet Rear Adm. Brad Cooper said.

"The mine countermeasure mission is hugely important to both military and civilian shipping from all nations in the Indo-Pacific region and keeping waterways clear of mine threats is fundamental to national security and the free flow of trade," Cooper said.

The allies will practice unit-level mine countermeasures including using sonar equipment to detect mines. Explosive ordnance-disposal practices will include dive operations.

The exercise will conclude with U.S. and Japanese forces doing a simulated clearing of a mine-infested strait.

U.S. Navy units participating include the USS Chief, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, the Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 and members of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7.

Japanese units include Mine Warfare Force Commander, Mine Division 2, minesweeper tender JS Uraga, two mine-sweep ocean ships, fifteen minesweeper coastal ships, Helicopter Mine Warfare Squadron 111, four P-3C patrol aircraft and one P-1 patrol aircraft.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity
Children, elderly among 17 dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks Children, elderly among 17 dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks
3-year-old Texas boy dies after hours of heat in daycare van 3-year-old Texas boy dies after hours of heat in daycare van
Uprising in Nicaragua could spark next Central American refugee crisis Uprising in Nicaragua could spark next Central American refugee crisis
Humans are changing global seasonal climate cycles, satellite data shows Humans are changing global seasonal climate cycles, satellite data shows