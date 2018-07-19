Home / Defense News

Lockheed receives contract for THAAD field support

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control is receiving a $164 million contract modification for support of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.
By Stephen Carlson  |  July 19, 2018 at 10:28 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 19 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control is to receive a $164 million contract modification for continued support of deployed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems.

The modification, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, increases the total value of the program $561 million to $725 million.

Under the new deal, Lockheed will continue to provide logistics, in theatre support, software support, missile support and security and engineering services, the Pentagon said.

The modification also includes activity related to the International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program.

The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., Sunnyvale, Calif., Grand Prairie, Texas, and Troy, Ala. The orders will continue until March 2019, though no orders were issued with the new modification.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system is designed to intercept incoming enemy ballistic missiles as they begin their terminal descent phase in low space and the upper atmosphere.

It is designed to easily integrate its sensor and targeting data with other ballistic missile defense systems such as the Patriot PAC-3 ground based missile and the AEGIS Standard Missile-3 ship-based interceptor. This provides layered defenses at different stages of the enemy missile's flight.

The interceptor uses its own kinetic energy to directly impact and destroy the missile in a "hit-to-kill" method rather than the blast-fragmentation proximity warhead used on most surface-to-air missiles.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: THAAD
Trending Stories
Nick Saban not sure Jalen Hurts will be with Alabama Nick Saban not sure Jalen Hurts will be with Alabama
One dead, evacuations ordered in Oregon wildfire One dead, evacuations ordered in Oregon wildfire
Spain to introduce law requiring explicit verbal consent for sex Spain to introduce law requiring explicit verbal consent for sex
Israel passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill Israel passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill
Prosecutors say accused trafficker linked to Texas, Mexican cartels Prosecutors say accused trafficker linked to Texas, Mexican cartels