General Dynamics contracted for USS Higgins repair, modernization

July 19 (UPI) -- General Dynamics has received a $72.5 million contract for work on the USS Higgins during a dry-docking selected restricted availability over the next year.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a firm-fixed-price contract and covers the vessel's fiscal 2018 Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability. The Higgins will receive a combination of maintenance, upgrades and other services.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract up to $89.1 million. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2019.

The USS Higgins is a Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is one of the primary surface combatants of the U.S. fleet. The AEGIS system mounted on it is one of the most advanced naval air-defense systems in the world.

Navy fiscal 2018 operations, maintenance and procurement funding for the full $72.5 million has been obligated to the company at time of award,. with $58.9 million of the funds set to expire at the end of the fiscal year, according to the Pentagon.