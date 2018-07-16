Northrop Grumman receives $41.2M contract for MQ-4C Triton UAV

July 16 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman Systems out of San Diego, Calif., has received a $41.2 million contract modification for work on the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle.

The modification, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, covers extended logistics, training and other support services for the program.

Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., Point Mugu Calif., Jacksonville, Fla., and Guam. The contract is expected to be completed by March 2019

The MQ-4C Triton is a derivative of the RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance UAV. It is designed as a sensor platform for long-range and high-endurance surveillance missions over ocean and coastal areas.

The vessel has a range of more than 9,000 miles and can stay aloft for over 24 hours before refueling. The Triton mounts maritime radar, electro-optical and infrared cameras, communications relays and electronic support measures systems.

Once operational it will serve alongside the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as the Navy's primary long-range aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform. The Navy plans to purchase 68 Tritons as part of its UAV fleet.