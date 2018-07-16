Home / Defense News

Lockheed awarded $25.4M contract for undersea warfare systems

By Stephen Carlson  |  July 16, 2018 at 11:04 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems out of Manassas, VA has received a $25.4 million modification to a existing contract for support and production of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare System.

The modification is for development, integration and production of the Advanced Capability Build and Technical Insertion developments of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW system.

Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Penn., Syracuse, N.Y., Manassas, Va., and other locations across the United States. The contract is expected to be complete by May 2019.

While the contract mostly covers services for the U.S. Navy, it also includes work for Japan under foreign military sales.

The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is designed to detect, classify and track undersea targets such as submarines, mines, torpedoes and drones. It is mounted on the Ticonderoga-class cruiser and Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. Overall, 35 cruisers and destroyers have received the units for undersea warfare.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Virginia man totals $300K car one day after buying it Virginia man totals $300K car one day after buying it
Calif. Democrats refuse to endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein Calif. Democrats refuse to endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein
At least 2 dead in violence after France World Cup victory At least 2 dead in violence after France World Cup victory
DNA leads police to murder suspect in cold 1988 Indiana case DNA leads police to murder suspect in cold 1988 Indiana case
Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas 'ticked off' at Terrell Owens Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas 'ticked off' at Terrell Owens