Lockheed awarded $25.4M contract for undersea warfare systems

July 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems out of Manassas, VA has received a $25.4 million modification to a existing contract for support and production of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare System.

The modification is for development, integration and production of the Advanced Capability Build and Technical Insertion developments of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW system.

Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Penn., Syracuse, N.Y., Manassas, Va., and other locations across the United States. The contract is expected to be complete by May 2019.

While the contract mostly covers services for the U.S. Navy, it also includes work for Japan under foreign military sales.

The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is designed to detect, classify and track undersea targets such as submarines, mines, torpedoes and drones. It is mounted on the Ticonderoga-class cruiser and Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. Overall, 35 cruisers and destroyers have received the units for undersea warfare.