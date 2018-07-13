Rockwell Collins, DRS to offer new air combat training program to U.K.

July 13 (UPI) -- Rockwell Collins and DRS announced they are forming a partnership to work on the advanced Joint Secure Air Combat Training System for the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

The companies said Monday they will be part of competitive bidding for the U.K. Ministry of Defense's Air Support to Defense Operational Training program. The contract bid also provides for the Future Air Combat Maneuvering Information program.

The effort aims to make JSAS capable of communicating with the F-35 and existing P5 training pods. This would contribute to future goals of the MoD's Defence Operational Training Capability program, the companies said.

"This collaboration brings a host of key capabilities to the MoD, including the multi-enclave security and interoperability needed for fifth-generation fighters," Sarah Minett, managing director in the United Kingdom for Rockwell Collins, said in a press release.

"Working with DRS, this proven solution will meet the current and future needs of these programs," Minett said.

Rockwell Collins and DRS have also completed an official preliminary design review for the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II. The TCTS is slated to be used by the U.S. Navy and is similar in conception to the JSAS and related training programs sought by the U.K.