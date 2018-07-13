Kratos receives $53.1M contract modification for Saudi navy work

July 13 (UPI) -- Kratos Technology & Training Solutions is receiving a $53.1 million modification to a previous contract for planning and logistics in support of the government of Saudi Arabia.

The contract, awarded through the U.S. Defense Department, is directed toward the goals of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces' Vision 2030 national modernization plans. Among a number of objectives, the country's Vision 2030 plan entails modernizing and diversifying the Saudi economy and military, reducing its reliance on oil exports and improving the country's quality of life.

The California-based Kratos will conduct work in the Saudi cities of Riyadh, Jubail, Jeddah, Dammam, and Ras al Ghar and in Orlando, Fla. The contract is expected to be completed by Aug. 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9 million are being obligated upon award.

Saudi Arabia is almost completely reliant on outside military purchases. One of the 2030 plan's pillars is developing a domestic military production capacity so that it is less dependent on the U.S. and foreign military purchases.

The Royal Saudi Navy maintains a force of frigates, corvettes, patrol boats and other small craft. It includes thousands of Royal Marines for potential amphibious operations.